Cranium AI Card is a commercial mlsecops tool by Cranium. Portal26 is a commercial mlsecops tool by Portal26. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping AI models into production need Cranium AI Card to stop treating AI systems as black boxes in compliance audits. It generates an actual AI Bill of Materials with vulnerability assessment and maps to EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO frameworks simultaneously, giving you a portable compliance record that regulators and vendors actually accept. Skip this if your org hasn't shipped a gen-AI application yet or if you're still debating whether AI governance is your problem; the tool assumes you already know the answer.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.
Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring.
Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Cranium AI Card vs Portal26 for your mlsecops needs.
Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..
Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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