Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..

FireTail Complete AI Audit Trail: Centralized audit trail logging for AI model usage to support compliance. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized logging of all AI model interactions across the organization, Captures user identity, timestamp, model, prompt, and response metadata per interaction, GDPR and CCPA compliance support..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.