Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..

Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.