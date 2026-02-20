Cranium AI Card is a commercial mlsecops tool by Cranium. Cranium AI Governance Platform is a commercial mlsecops tool by Cranium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping AI models into production need Cranium AI Card to stop treating AI systems as black boxes in compliance audits. It generates an actual AI Bill of Materials with vulnerability assessment and maps to EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO frameworks simultaneously, giving you a portable compliance record that regulators and vendors actually accept. Skip this if your org hasn't shipped a gen-AI application yet or if you're still debating whether AI governance is your problem; the tool assumes you already know the answer.
Cranium AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building AI systems at scale need Cranium AI Governance Platform because it's the only tool that combines shadow AI discovery with automated red teaming against your own agents in a single workflow. The platform covers NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act compliance scoring out of the box, and its agent-based Arena testing means you're not waiting on manual penetration testers to validate AI safety before production. Skip this if your organization has fewer than five active AI deployments or lacks the security ops maturity to act on continuous compliance findings; Cranium assumes you're already running AI in production and need systematic visibility, not a starting point for AI strategy.
Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring.
AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems.
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Common questions about comparing Cranium AI Card vs Cranium AI Governance Platform for your mlsecops needs.
Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..
Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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