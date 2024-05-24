Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between StrangeBee Cortex vs Radiant Agentic AI? StrangeBee Cortex, Radiant Agentic AI are all Security Orchestration Automation and Response solutions. StrangeBee Cortex Open-source observable analysis engine and companion tool for TheHive platform. Radiant Agentic AI AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: StrangeBee Cortex vs Radiant Agentic AI? The choice between StrangeBee Cortex vs Radiant Agentic AI depends on your specific requirements. StrangeBee Cortex is free to use, while Radiant Agentic AI is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between StrangeBee Cortex vs Radiant Agentic AI? StrangeBee Cortex is Free, Radiant Agentic AI is Commercial. StrangeBee Cortex offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is StrangeBee Cortex a good alternative to Radiant Agentic AI? Yes, StrangeBee Cortex can be considered as an alternative to Radiant Agentic AI for Security Orchestration Automation and Response needs. Both tools offer Security Orchestration Automation and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.