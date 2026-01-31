Corsha Automated Machine Trust: Zero trust API security platform with automated MFA for machine identities. built by Corsha. Core capabilities include Dynamic machine identity creation for API traffic, Automated humanless MFA with one-time credentials, Centralized visibility and control console..

Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.