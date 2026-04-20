Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corellium Virtual Hardware is a commercial mobile app security tool by Corellium. Enjarify by Google is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Android security researchers and mobile app testers who need to analyze obfuscated or complex APKs will get real value from Enjarify by Google, which converts Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode and makes reverse-engineering significantly faster than working directly with smali. The 2,746 GitHub stars and continued maintenance by Google signal a tool trusted by professional security teams doing deep application analysis. Skip this if your team lacks reverse-engineering expertise or needs automated vulnerability scanning; Enjarify is a specialist's instrument, not a vulnerability scanner, and requires actual bytecode literacy to deliver results.
ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing.
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Corellium Virtual Hardware vs Enjarify by Google for your mobile app security needs.
Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..
Enjarify by Google: A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corellium Virtual Hardware is developed by Corellium. Enjarify by Google is open-source with 2,746 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corellium Virtual Hardware and Enjarify by Google serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Corellium Virtual Hardware is Commercial while Enjarify by Google is Free, Enjarify by Google is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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