Ahope: Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products. built by Ahope. Core capabilities include Database security (DB Shields), Application security (APP Shields), Device security (Device Shield)..

Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.