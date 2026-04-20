Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corellium Virtual Hardware is a commercial mobile app security tool by Corellium. Enjarify is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Android security researchers and penetration testers who need to analyze obfuscated APKs will appreciate Enjarify because it converts Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode, letting you run standard Java static analysis tools you already know instead of learning Android-specific analyzers. The tool has 951 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it the fastest way to apply existing Java security scanning workflows to mobile targets. Skip this if your threat model is runtime detection or you need to analyze apps with native code; Enjarify handles the bytecode translation problem only.
ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing.
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Corellium Virtual Hardware vs Enjarify for your mobile app security needs.
Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..
Enjarify: A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corellium Virtual Hardware is developed by Corellium. Enjarify is open-source with 951 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corellium Virtual Hardware and Enjarify serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Corellium Virtual Hardware is Commercial while Enjarify is Free, Enjarify is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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