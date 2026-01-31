Corelight Investigator: SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zeek-based network traffic monitoring, Suricata IDS integration, Smart PCAP selective packet capture..

Corelight Open NDR Platform: Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network security monitoring with Zeek, Intrusion detection with Suricata, Pattern matching with YARA..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.