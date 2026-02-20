Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by Core Security. Kubesploit is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise red teams will find Outflank Security Tooling essential for testing EDR bypass at scale; its steganography-based payload concealment and unpublished EDR evasion techniques let operators validate detection gaps that commodity toolkits can't expose. The continuous operator documentation and Cobalt Strike integration mean your team stays current as vendors patch, and on-premises deployment keeps artifacts off shared infrastructure. Skip this if your mandate is offensive security without a specific EDR validation requirement; Outflank assumes you're already comfortable with advanced post-exploitation and are hunting for the gaps most red teams never find. Red teamers and penetration testers targeting containerized infrastructure need Kubesploit because it's purpose-built for post-exploitation inside Kubernetes and Docker, not adapted from traditional C2 frameworks. The HTTP/2 foundation and cross-platform support mean faster command execution and easier lateral movement across heterogeneous container stacks without the noise of frameworks designed for bare metal. Skip this if your mandate is detecting container compromise rather than simulating it; Kubesploit is explicitly an offensive tool, and it won't help you build detection logic.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling
Mid-market and enterprise red teams will find Outflank Security Tooling essential for testing EDR bypass at scale; its steganography-based payload concealment and unpublished EDR evasion techniques let operators validate detection gaps that commodity toolkits can't expose. The continuous operator documentation and Cobalt Strike integration mean your team stays current as vendors patch, and on-premises deployment keeps artifacts off shared infrastructure. Skip this if your mandate is offensive security without a specific EDR validation requirement; Outflank assumes you're already comfortable with advanced post-exploitation and are hunting for the gaps most red teams never find.
Red teamers and penetration testers targeting containerized infrastructure need Kubesploit because it's purpose-built for post-exploitation inside Kubernetes and Docker, not adapted from traditional C2 frameworks. The HTTP/2 foundation and cross-platform support mean faster command execution and easier lateral movement across heterogeneous container stacks without the noise of frameworks designed for bare metal. Skip this if your mandate is detecting container compromise rather than simulating it; Kubesploit is explicitly an offensive tool, and it won't help you build detection logic.
Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation.
A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control framework designed specifically for testing and exploiting containerized environments including Docker and Kubernetes.
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Common questions about comparing Core Security Outflank Security Tooling vs Kubesploit for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling: Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation. built by Core Security. Core capabilities include Advanced payload generation with AV/EDR evasion and anti-forensic capabilities, Office Intrusion Pack for phishing via malicious MS Office macros, Steganography-based payload concealment within image files..
Kubesploit: A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control framework designed specifically for testing and exploiting containerized environments including Docker and Kubernetes..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling is developed by Core Security. Kubesploit is open-source with 1,219 GitHub stars. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling and Kubesploit serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Post Exploitation, C2, Red Team. Key differences: Core Security Outflank Security Tooling is Commercial while Kubesploit is Free, Kubesploit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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