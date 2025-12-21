Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Contrast Security. Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Teams managing sprawling third-party dependencies across 30+ languages will appreciate Contrast SCA's runtime vulnerability detection; it catches exploitable paths that static scanners ignore by correlating build-time findings with actual code execution. The tool covers both NIST ID.IM (improvement processes across security operations) and PR.PS (platform security), meaning it surfaces what's actually dangerous rather than generating noise. Skip this if your organization needs license compliance as a primary driver or lacks the CI/CD maturity to act on remediation recommendations quickly.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
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Common questions about comparing Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) vs Labrador SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in third-party libraries, Build-time static code scanning for 30+ languages, Open-source license compliance tracking..
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection in third-party libraries, Build-time static code scanning for 30+ languages, Open-source license compliance tracking. Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by Contrast Security. Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) integrates with GitHub Actions. Labrador SCA integrates with AWS Marketplace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Labrador SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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