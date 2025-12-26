Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Beyond Identity. Polygraf AI Data Provenance is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Polygraf AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams defending against deepfake and AI-impersonation attacks in video conferencing will find RealityCheck's device-bound passkey model genuinely difficult to bypass, since authentication is cryptographically tied to the endpoint itself rather than just the user account. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM strongly, meaning it locks down access at the authentication layer while maintaining continuous visibility into device posture and participant risk signals. Skip this if your organization rarely uses video calls for sensitive transactions or if you need passwordless auth that works across contractor devices you don't control; RealityCheck's strength is enforcing device compliance alongside identity verification, which creates friction for unmanaged endpoints.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume content risk,marketing, communications, legal review,should evaluate Polygraf AI Data Provenance for its source tracing capability, which catches synthetic or manipulated files before they circulate internally. The 98%+ fraud detection accuracy and real-time visibility into modified content address the DE.CM and DE.AE functions that most organizations still handle manually. Skip this if your deepfake risk is theoretical rather than operational, or if you need detection integrated with response automation; Polygraf focuses narrowly on identifying and authenticating content, not orchestrating downstream actions.
Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys
AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance.
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Common questions about comparing Beyond Identity RealityCheck vs Polygraf AI Data Provenance for your deepfake detection needs.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck: Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status..
Polygraf AI Data Provenance: AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck differentiates with User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status. Polygraf AI Data Provenance differentiates with Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is developed by Beyond Identity. Polygraf AI Data Provenance is developed by Polygraf AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck and Polygraf AI Data Provenance serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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