Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing identity risk across your entire threat surface will get the most from Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API; its coverage of surface, deep, and dark web monitoring plus 40+ data types caught 30+ languages of alerts means you're not blind to the channels where employee and customer credentials actually leak. The API detects account takeover and password exposure in real time, supporting NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring without requiring you to hire forensic researchers to parse dark web forums. This is overkill for small businesses with simple compliance needs or teams that only care about surface-layer phishing.