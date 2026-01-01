Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats. built by Constella Intelligence. Core capabilities include Monitoring across surface, deep, and dark web in 53 languages and 125 countries, Detection of leaked credentials and personal data exposures, Identification of fake executive profiles and fraudulent domains..

FYEO Domain Intelligence: Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Dark Web monitoring, Real-time phishing protection, Advanced Founder Protection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.