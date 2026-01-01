Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Constella Intelligence. FYEO Domain Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential leaks and impersonation threats should start here; Hunter+ monitors 53 languages across 125 countries with access to a 230 billion record data lake, giving you visibility into exposures competitors miss. The platform's strength in ID.RA and DE.CM means you're getting continuous asset monitoring and risk characterization, not just alerts. Skip this if your organization has zero regulatory pressure around data breach notification or executive fraud,you'd be paying for breadth you don't need.
Web3 startups and early-stage crypto teams need FYEO Domain Intelligence because it monitors the attack surface that matters to them: dark web chatter, phishing targeting founders, and on-chain compromises, not generic enterprise infrastructure. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE functions across all three vectors simultaneously, which matters when your threat actors are actively hunting your Discord admins and private keys. Skip this if you're a traditional enterprise looking for domain monitoring as one module in a larger DRP suite; FYEO is purpose-built for the startup security problem, not bolted onto someone else's platform.
Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats
Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks.
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Common questions about comparing Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection vs FYEO Domain Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats. built by Constella Intelligence. Core capabilities include Monitoring across surface, deep, and dark web in 53 languages and 125 countries, Detection of leaked credentials and personal data exposures, Identification of fake executive profiles and fraudulent domains..
FYEO Domain Intelligence: Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Dark Web monitoring, Real-time phishing protection, Advanced Founder Protection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Monitoring across surface, deep, and dark web in 53 languages and 125 countries, Detection of leaked credentials and personal data exposures, Identification of fake executive profiles and fraudulent domains. FYEO Domain Intelligence differentiates with Dark Web monitoring, Real-time phishing protection, Advanced Founder Protection.
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection is developed by Constella Intelligence. FYEO Domain Intelligence is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection and FYEO Domain Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Executive Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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