Compass IT Policy Templates: 33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance. built by Compass IT Compliance. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 33 pre-written, customizable IT security policy templates, Templates cover access control, incident response, encryption, patch management, and more, Customizable branding support (logo insertion)..

FireMon Policy Workbench: Firewall policy design and automation platform for network security teams. built by FireMon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment-aware policy recommendations, Guided policy design workspace, Continuous validation against compliance frameworks..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.