Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Commvault Cloud for Government is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Commvault HyperScale X is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Government agencies running hybrid or multi-cloud environments need Commvault Cloud for Government primarily for its FedRAMP High authorization combined with air-gapped immutable storage, which eliminates the rebuild-from-scratch scenario after ransomware. The tool scores high on NIST RC.RP (incident recovery) and PR.DS (data security), reflecting real separation between production and backup infrastructure. Skip this if your agency runs a single on-premises datacenter with no cloud footprint; the pricing and overhead favor organizations already committed to AWS or hybrid deployments. Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid infrastructure need Commvault HyperScale X if ransomware recovery speed is a business requirement, not a nice-to-have. The system's multi-layered immutability across software, OS, and file system layers, combined with SEC 17a-compliant storage certification, means your backups survive the attacks that compromise your primary infrastructure. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational maturity to manage a scale-out appliance or runs predominantly SaaS workloads where vendor-native recovery tools suffice.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Commvault Cloud for Government
Government agencies running hybrid or multi-cloud environments need Commvault Cloud for Government primarily for its FedRAMP High authorization combined with air-gapped immutable storage, which eliminates the rebuild-from-scratch scenario after ransomware. The tool scores high on NIST RC.RP (incident recovery) and PR.DS (data security), reflecting real separation between production and backup infrastructure. Skip this if your agency runs a single on-premises datacenter with no cloud footprint; the pricing and overhead favor organizations already committed to AWS or hybrid deployments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid infrastructure need Commvault HyperScale X if ransomware recovery speed is a business requirement, not a nice-to-have. The system's multi-layered immutability across software, OS, and file system layers, combined with SEC 17a-compliant storage certification, means your backups survive the attacks that compromise your primary infrastructure. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational maturity to manage a scale-out appliance or runs predominantly SaaS workloads where vendor-native recovery tools suffice.
FedRAMP High authorized backup, recovery & DR solution for government entities
Integrated backup & recovery platform with scale-out storage for hybrid cloud
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Common questions about comparing Commvault Cloud for Government vs Commvault HyperScale X for your backup as a service needs.
Commvault Cloud for Government: FedRAMP High authorized backup, recovery & DR solution for government entities. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include FedRAMP High authorization, GovRAMP High impact level authorization, FIPS 140-3 authorization..
Commvault HyperScale X: Integrated backup & recovery platform with scale-out storage for hybrid cloud. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Scale-out architecture with node-based expansion, Multi-layered immutability across software, OS, and file system, Automatic load balancing and data rebalancing..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Commvault Cloud for Government differentiates with FedRAMP High authorization, GovRAMP High impact level authorization, FIPS 140-3 authorization. Commvault HyperScale X differentiates with Scale-out architecture with node-based expansion, Multi-layered immutability across software, OS, and file system, Automatic load balancing and data rebalancing.
Commvault Cloud for Government is developed by Commvault. Commvault HyperScale X is developed by Commvault. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Commvault Cloud for Government and Commvault HyperScale X serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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