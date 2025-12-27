Commvault Cloud for Government: FedRAMP High authorized backup, recovery & DR solution for government entities. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include FedRAMP High authorization, GovRAMP High impact level authorization, FIPS 140-3 authorization..

Commvault HyperScale X: Integrated backup & recovery platform with scale-out storage for hybrid cloud. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Scale-out architecture with node-based expansion, Multi-layered immutability across software, OS, and file system, Automatic load balancing and data rebalancing..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.