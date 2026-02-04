Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Cloud for Government is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Commvault Cloud for Government
Government agencies running hybrid or multi-cloud environments need Commvault Cloud for Government primarily for its FedRAMP High authorization combined with air-gapped immutable storage, which eliminates the rebuild-from-scratch scenario after ransomware. The tool scores high on NIST RC.RP (incident recovery) and PR.DS (data security), reflecting real separation between production and backup infrastructure. Skip this if your agency runs a single on-premises datacenter with no cloud footprint; the pricing and overhead favor organizations already committed to AWS or hybrid deployments.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
FedRAMP High authorized backup, recovery & DR solution for government entities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Commvault Cloud for Government for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Commvault Cloud for Government: FedRAMP High authorized backup, recovery & DR solution for government entities. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include FedRAMP High authorization, GovRAMP High impact level authorization, FIPS 140-3 authorization..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Commvault Cloud for Government differentiates with FedRAMP High authorization, GovRAMP High impact level authorization, FIPS 140-3 authorization.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Cloud for Government is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 integrates with Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, Backblaze. Commvault Cloud for Government integrates with Microsoft 365, AWS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Commvault Cloud for Government serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox