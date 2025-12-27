Government agencies running hybrid or multi-cloud environments need Commvault Cloud for Government primarily for its FedRAMP High authorization combined with air-gapped immutable storage, which eliminates the rebuild-from-scratch scenario after ransomware. The tool scores high on NIST RC.RP (incident recovery) and PR.DS (data security), reflecting real separation between production and backup infrastructure. Skip this if your agency runs a single on-premises datacenter with no cloud footprint; the pricing and overhead favor organizations already committed to AWS or hybrid deployments. Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure should evaluate Commvault Cloud Unity primarily for its identity system backup and cyber recovery capabilities, which address the gap most backup vendors ignore. The platform covers all six critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through incident recovery, with particular strength in the RC.RP recovery execution domain where ransomware playbooks and real-time restoration matter most. Skip this if your priority is detection over recovery, or if you need native cloud-only simplicity without inheriting Commvault's on-premises operational complexity.