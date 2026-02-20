Command Zero Platform: AI-augmented platform for SOC investigations, threat hunting & IR. built by Command Zero. Core capabilities include Embedded expert knowledge and industry best practice content for investigations, Dynamic playbooks (facets) for automating investigative steps, LLM-assisted interaction with connected security and non-security systems..

detections.ai Detections: Community platform for sharing and creating detection rules with AI. built by detections.ai. Core capabilities include Community-driven detection rule sharing platform, Detection rule discovery from GitHub, users, and vendors, Support for SIGMA, KQL, and SPL detection formats..

Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.