Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..

Salience xASM: xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces. built by Humanize Security. Core capabilities include External asset discovery and web application scanning, Port scanning and attack vector mapping, SSL/TLS certificate auditing and domain reputation monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.