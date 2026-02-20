Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. Salience xASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Humanize Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged external assets will appreciate xASM's ability to map your actual attack surface faster than your own infrastructure teams can confirm what exists. The platform covers external discovery, internal scanning, and API endpoints in one place, plus the honeypot and automated pen testing layers give you behavioral threat data most ASM tools skip entirely. Skip this if you need deep supply chain risk visibility or expect your vendor to have more than four people behind the product; xASM excels at finding what you own, not managing risk from what your third parties own.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Coinnect EASM Platform vs Salience xASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
Salience xASM: xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces. built by Humanize Security. Core capabilities include External asset discovery and web application scanning, Port scanning and attack vector mapping, SSL/TLS certificate auditing and domain reputation monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data. Salience xASM differentiates with External asset discovery and web application scanning, Port scanning and attack vector mapping, SSL/TLS certificate auditing and domain reputation monitoring.
Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. Salience xASM is developed by Humanize Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect EASM Platform and Salience xASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox