Cohesity DataProtect: Enterprise backup and recovery platform for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS workloads. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Single management platform for backup, CDP, DR, and search, Immutable snapshots in secured file system, API-first extensibility with marketplace ecosystem..

Cohesity FortKnox: Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.