Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cohesity DataProtect is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Cohesity FortKnox is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling hybrid infrastructure will find DataProtect's strength in recovery speed; instant mass restore across VMs, files, and application objects cuts RTO dramatically when ransomware hits. The platform's immutable snapshots plus ML-based attack detection cover both the RC.RP and DE.CM functions of NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get solid incident recovery paired with ongoing anomaly hunting. Skip this if your primary need is SaaS-only backup or if you lack the infrastructure team to own a hybrid platform; DataProtect requires more operational integration than pure cloud backup services.
Mid-market and enterprise teams facing ransomware threats need FortKnox because its air-gapped virtual vault makes encrypted backups genuinely unreachable during active attacks, not just theoretically so. The immutable snapshots with retention locks address NIST PR.DS and RC.RP functions that most backup tools treat as afterthoughts, while integrated threat scanning before restore prevents you from recovering compromised data. Skip this if your organization can tolerate a longer recovery window; the isolation model trades some restore speed for the certainty that your backup tier stays isolated even when production infrastructure is already encrypted.
Enterprise backup and recovery platform for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS workloads
Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation
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Common questions about comparing Cohesity DataProtect vs Cohesity FortKnox for your backup as a service needs.
Cohesity DataProtect: Enterprise backup and recovery platform for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS workloads. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Single management platform for backup, CDP, DR, and search, Immutable snapshots in secured file system, API-first extensibility with marketplace ecosystem..
Cohesity FortKnox: Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cohesity DataProtect differentiates with Single management platform for backup, CDP, DR, and search, Immutable snapshots in secured file system, API-first extensibility with marketplace ecosystem. Cohesity FortKnox differentiates with Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection.
Cohesity DataProtect is developed by Cohesity. Cohesity FortKnox is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cohesity DataProtect integrates with VMware, Nutanix, Microsoft Hyper-V, Kubernetes, Oracle and 10 more. Cohesity FortKnox integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Cohesity DataProtect, NetBackup. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cohesity DataProtect and Cohesity FortKnox serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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