Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..

Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools: A collection of security research tools from Google's Project Zero team for testing and analyzing iPhone messaging systems including SMS, iMessage, and IMAP protocols..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.