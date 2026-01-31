Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Guardsquare App Attestation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs Guardsquare App Attestation for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform differentiates with Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing. Guardsquare App Attestation differentiates with Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Guardsquare App Attestation is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and Guardsquare App Attestation serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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