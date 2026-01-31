Codified Security Platform

Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.