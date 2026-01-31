Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Enjarify is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Android security researchers and penetration testers who need to analyze obfuscated APKs will appreciate Enjarify because it converts Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode, letting you run standard Java static analysis tools you already know instead of learning Android-specific analyzers. The tool has 951 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it the fastest way to apply existing Java security scanning workflows to mobile targets. Skip this if your threat model is runtime detection or you need to analyze apps with native code; Enjarify handles the bytecode translation problem only.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs Enjarify for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Enjarify: A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Enjarify is open-source with 951 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and Enjarify serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while Enjarify is Free, Enjarify is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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