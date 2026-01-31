Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App
Security trainers and penetration testers building hands-on labs for hybrid mobile app vulnerabilities will find DVHMA valuable because it's purpose-built for Cordova-based apps, the exact stack most teams skip in their testing rotations. The 269 GitHub stars and Apache Cordova foundation mean you're working with realistic attack surfaces that commercial vulnerable apps often ignore. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or vulnerability hints; DVHMA assumes you already know what you're hunting for.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App: DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is open-source with 269 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is Free, DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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