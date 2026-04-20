Codezero: Gateway that injects credentials in-transit so runtimes never hold secrets. built by Codezero. Core capabilities include Just-in-time credential injection at the network layer — credentials never enter the runtime, Lightweight mediation gateway intercepts outbound API requests, Policy enforcement on credential usage (destination restrictions, scope limits, environment rules)..

Teleport Unified Identity Layer: Unified identity layer for infrastructure access across humans, machines, and AI. built by teleport. Core capabilities include Cryptographic phishing-resistant identities, Biometric authentication for users, TPM-based device identity enrollment..

Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.