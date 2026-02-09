CodeSecure: Static analysis tool for C/C++ and enterprise languages, now part of AdaCore. built by AdaCore. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C/C++ and enterprise languages, Security vulnerability detection, Code quality analysis..

Emproof Nyx - Python Protection: Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Dynamic opcode mapping per code object (functions, lambdas) to resist disassembly and decompilation, Python interpreter modification to execute protected and obfuscated Python files, String hiding: strings replaced with encoded versions decoded at runtime..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.