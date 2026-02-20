Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codesecure Solutions. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit
SMB and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps faster than they can secure them will find real value in Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit because it combines static and dynamic analysis with actual penetration testing in a single on-premises engine, cutting the vendor fragmentation most shops deal with. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS functions through its encryption assessment and source code review for hardcoded secrets and insecure APIs, meaning you get both the scan and the compliance narrative. Skip this if you need cloud-native deployment or managed services; on-premises only means your security team owns the operational overhead.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management
Mobile app security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management when privacy risk and data exfiltration are bigger threats than traditional vulnerabilities; its privacy detection and data security assessment actually surface what regulators care about, not just CVE counts. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.DS thoroughly, meaning you get both risk understanding and data-focused remediation guidance in one workflow. Skip this if your apps are web-first or if you need deep integration with your existing SAST pipeline; NowSecure is purpose-built for mobile, which means it won't stretch convincingly into your broader AppSec toolchain.
Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting.
Mobile app risk management platform for data security and privacy testing
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit vs NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management for your mobile app security needs.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management: Mobile app risk management platform for data security and privacy testing. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Mobile app security scanning, Data security risk assessment, Privacy risk detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit differentiates with Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs). NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management differentiates with Mobile app security scanning, Data security risk assessment, Privacy risk detection.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is developed by Codesecure Solutions. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit and NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox