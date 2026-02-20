Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..

NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management: Mobile app risk management platform for data security and privacy testing. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Mobile app security scanning, Data security risk assessment, Privacy risk detection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.