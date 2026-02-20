Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CodeLock is a commercial application security posture management tool by CodeLock. Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is a commercial application security posture management tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Government contractors and SMBs chasing NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance will find CodeLock cuts months off audit prep by embedding the actual framework requirements into the development workflow instead of bolting compliance on afterward. The tool maps directly to all SSDF practices and handles self-attestation documentation for federal software procurement, which matters because most teams waste cycles manually cross-referencing requirements to their processes. Skip this if your priority is runtime vulnerability detection or you need pan-platform CSPM coverage; CodeLock is narrowly built for the compliance-as-process crowd, not the threat hunters.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking
Teams that need to close the gap between automated scanning and actual exploitability should choose Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for its hybrid model: AI-powered SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with certified pentesters who validate findings in real environments. The combination directly addresses NIST ID.RA Risk Assessment by separating signal from noise; organizations report substantially lower false positive rates than pure automation, which means developers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of ignoring them. Skip this if your mandate is supply chain risk management or you need deep SBOM compliance; Fluid Attacks prioritizes code and runtime posture over third-party dependency governance.
DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev.
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
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Common questions about comparing CodeLock vs Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for your application security posture management needs.
CodeLock: DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev. built by CodeLock. Core capabilities include NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support..
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking: AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CodeLock differentiates with NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support. Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking differentiates with AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform.
CodeLock is developed by CodeLock. Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CodeLock and Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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