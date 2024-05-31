Codacy Security and Code Quality: Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection. built by Codacy. Core capabilities include Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing..

depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.