Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codacy Security and Code Quality is a commercial static application security testing tool by Codacy. depthfirst Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by depthfirst. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Codacy Security and Code Quality
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need Codacy Security and Code Quality because it catches vulnerabilities in pull requests before code reaches production, cutting security review cycles that typically block engineering velocity. The platform covers 40+ languages with daily SCA updates and AI-generated code scanning, addressing the supply chain and development-time risks mapped to NIST GV.SC and PR.DS. Skip this if your organization needs mature DAST capabilities or threat modeling integration; Codacy's dynamic testing is lighter than dedicated penetration testing platforms.
Mid-market and Enterprise AppSec teams drowning in false positives from traditional SAST will see immediate value in depthfirst Platform's ability to confirm exploitability before routing fixes to developers. The LLM-powered data flow mapping catches chained vulnerabilities across services that single-file scanners miss, and automated pull request generation with post-fix attack replay cuts your actual remediation time significantly. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a standalone tool; depthfirst's reachability filtering is excellent but embedded within a code-first platform, not a dedicated SCA replacement.
Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
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Common questions about comparing Codacy Security and Code Quality vs depthfirst Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Codacy Security and Code Quality: Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection. built by Codacy. Core capabilities include Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing..
depthfirst Platform: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST. built by depthfirst. Core capabilities include LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codacy Security and Code Quality differentiates with Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing. depthfirst Platform differentiates with LLM-powered application component graph mapping data flows and cross-service relationships, Static code analysis for business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities, Dynamic testing to confirm exploitability against running applications.
Codacy Security and Code Quality is developed by Codacy. depthfirst Platform is developed by depthfirst. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codacy Security and Code Quality and depthfirst Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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