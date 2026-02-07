Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities is a commercial software composition analysis tool by COANA. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities
Startups and mid-market teams drowning in SCA false positives need Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities because reachability analysis cuts noise by 80% or more, letting you actually fix what matters. The tool executes on-premises with zero configuration and integrates directly into any CI/CD pipeline without agents, meaning no implementation tax before you see results. Skip this if your organization needs a vendor-managed SaaS experience or wants vulnerability management bundled with runtime and infrastructure scanning; Coana is deliberately focused on the dependency problem it solves well.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
SCA tool using reachability analysis to eliminate 80%+ false positive vulnerabilities.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
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Common questions about comparing Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities vs FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities: SCA tool using reachability analysis to eliminate 80%+ false positive vulnerabilities. built by COANA. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis using control-flow/call graph static analysis to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Filters out more than 80% of false positive vulnerability alerts, Scans both direct and indirect (transitive) dependencies..
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities differentiates with Reachability analysis using control-flow/call graph static analysis to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Filters out more than 80% of false positive vulnerability alerts, Scans both direct and indirect (transitive) dependencies. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification.
Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities is developed by COANA. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities and FYEO Third Party Library Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Dependency Scanning, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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