Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities: SCA tool using reachability analysis to eliminate 80%+ false positive vulnerabilities. built by COANA. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis using control-flow/call graph static analysis to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Filters out more than 80% of false positive vulnerability alerts, Scans both direct and indirect (transitive) dependencies..

FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.