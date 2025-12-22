Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..

Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities: SCA tool using reachability analysis to eliminate 80%+ false positive vulnerabilities. built by COANA. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis using control-flow/call graph static analysis to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Filters out more than 80% of false positive vulnerability alerts, Scans both direct and indirect (transitive) dependencies..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.