Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cnames is a free external attack surface management tool. ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThreatDefence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing large subdomain inventories who need to quickly identify third-party service dependencies will find cnames valuable for that single, unglamorous job. The tool does one thing well: bulk CNAME resolution at no cost, which means you can run it repeatedly without justifying recurring spend to procurement. This is a CLI utility, not a platform; it won't replace your external attack surface management tool, but it will save time in the reconnaissance phase before you feed results into one.
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
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Common questions about comparing cnames vs ThreatDefence Integrated ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
cnames: A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse..
ThreatDefence Integrated ASM: ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks. built by ThreatDefence. Core capabilities include Real-time external attack surface monitoring, Insecure DNS domain and subdomain detection, SSL certificate misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cnames and ThreatDefence Integrated ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: cnames is Free while ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is Commercial, cnames is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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