Teams responsible for closing the secure coding gap in developers should pick CMD+CTRL Base Camp for its 125+ guided labs that force hands-on practice instead of passive video consumption. The platform covers 11 distinct cyber range environments and aligns training to OWASP, NIST, PCI, and CWE standards, meaning your compliance audit won't require separate tooling. Skip this if your developers need real-time IDE integration or if you expect the tool to automatically detect and remediate vulnerable code in production; Base Camp trains people, not infrastructure.

WebGoat

Security teams building developer training programs need WebGoat because it's free, actively maintained by OWASP, and lets developers exploit real vulnerabilities in a sandbox rather than memorizing attack vectors. With 9,028 GitHub stars and regular updates, it has genuine community adoption that keeps the vulnerability catalog relevant. Skip it if you need role-based training paths or compliance reporting; WebGoat is a teaching tool, not a tracking tool, and works best paired with instructor oversight rather than self-paced certification programs.