Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is a commercial secure code training tool by CMD+CTRL Security. WebGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams responsible for closing the secure coding gap in developers should pick CMD+CTRL Base Camp for its 125+ guided labs that force hands-on practice instead of passive video consumption. The platform covers 11 distinct cyber range environments and aligns training to OWASP, NIST, PCI, and CWE standards, meaning your compliance audit won't require separate tooling. Skip this if your developers need real-time IDE integration or if you expect the tool to automatically detect and remediate vulnerable code in production; Base Camp trains people, not infrastructure.
Security teams building developer training programs need WebGoat because it's free, actively maintained by OWASP, and lets developers exploit real vulnerabilities in a sandbox rather than memorizing attack vectors. With 9,028 GitHub stars and regular updates, it has genuine community adoption that keeps the vulnerability catalog relevant. Skip it if you need role-based training paths or compliance reporting; WebGoat is a teaching tool, not a tracking tool, and works best paired with instructor oversight rather than self-paced certification programs.
Skills development platform for secure software development training
WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing CMD+CTRL Base Camp vs WebGoat for your secure code training needs.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp: Skills development platform for secure software development training. built by CMD+CTRL Security. Core capabilities include Role-based training paths for SDLC roles, 250+ courses covering multiple languages and frameworks, 125+ guided practical labs..
WebGoat: WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is developed by CMD+CTRL Security. WebGoat is open-source with 9,028 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp and WebGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education, OWASP. Key differences: CMD+CTRL Base Camp is Commercial while WebGoat is Free, WebGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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