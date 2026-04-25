Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cloudsmith is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Cloudsmith. FossID Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FossID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FossID Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large open source footprints will get the most from FossID Software Composition Analysis because its 3+ petabyte component database catches both known vulnerabilities and AI-detected code snippets that smaller SCA tools miss during blind scans. The NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and native CI/CD integration mean you can enforce license and supply chain policy without source code access, which matters if you're inheriting legacy codebases or integrating third-party binaries. Skip this if your organization is still in the "occasional dependency audit" phase; FossID's value compounds with maturity, not for teams running one or two applications.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation
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Common questions about comparing Cloudsmith vs FossID Software Composition Analysis for your software supply chain security needs.
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
FossID Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation. built by FossID. Core capabilities include Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudsmith differentiates with Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows. FossID Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export.
Cloudsmith is developed by Cloudsmith. FossID Software Composition Analysis is developed by FossID. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Cloudsmith integrates with Bitbucket CI/CD, Buildkite, GitHub Actions, Terraform Provider, Docker and 5 more. FossID Software Composition Analysis integrates with Git, CI/CD pipelines. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cloudsmith and FossID Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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