AWS-focused security teams with limited budgets should start with CloudMapper for its IAM policy analysis and unused resource discovery, capabilities that cost thousands monthly in competing tools. The 6,271 GitHub stars and active community indicate this open-source tool catches real misconfigurations that escape default AWS tooling, particularly around overpermissioned roles and orphaned infrastructure. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or native compliance reporting; CloudMapper's strength is surgical AWS inventory work, not breadth.

Network Access Analyzer

AWS teams managing VPC security posture will get immediate value from Network Access Analyzer because it catches overly permissive network rules before they become incidents, and the free pricing means you're not choosing between this and other security tools. The tool directly audits internet gateways, route tables, and security groups in your own account, eliminating the guesswork of manual rule reviews. Skip this if you're running multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility beyond AWS networking layers; Network Access Analyzer is AWS-native only and won't help you govern access policies in GCP or Azure.