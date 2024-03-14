Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMapper is a free cloud security posture management tool. Network Access Analyzer is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS-focused security teams with limited budgets should start with CloudMapper for its IAM policy analysis and unused resource discovery, capabilities that cost thousands monthly in competing tools. The 6,271 GitHub stars and active community indicate this open-source tool catches real misconfigurations that escape default AWS tooling, particularly around overpermissioned roles and orphaned infrastructure. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or native compliance reporting; CloudMapper's strength is surgical AWS inventory work, not breadth.
AWS teams managing VPC security posture will get immediate value from Network Access Analyzer because it catches overly permissive network rules before they become incidents, and the free pricing means you're not choosing between this and other security tools. The tool directly audits internet gateways, route tables, and security groups in your own account, eliminating the guesswork of manual rule reviews. Skip this if you're running multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility beyond AWS networking layers; Network Access Analyzer is AWS-native only and won't help you govern access policies in GCP or Azure.
CloudMapper is an AWS security analysis tool that audits configurations, identifies misconfigurations, analyzes IAM policies, finds unused resources, and provides network visualization capabilities.
Network Access Analyzer is an AWS VPC feature that identifies unintended network access to cloud resources by analyzing internet gateways, route tables, ACLs, and security groups.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CloudMapper vs Network Access Analyzer for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudMapper: CloudMapper is an AWS security analysis tool that audits configurations, identifies misconfigurations, analyzes IAM policies, finds unused resources, and provides network visualization capabilities..
Network Access Analyzer: Network Access Analyzer is an AWS VPC feature that identifies unintended network access to cloud resources by analyzing internet gateways, route tables, ACLs, and security groups..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudMapper and Network Access Analyzer serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Configuration, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox