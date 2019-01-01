Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cloudlytics. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security because its event analytics engine with machine learning actually surfaces configuration drift and anomalies you'd miss in static CSPM reports. The platform covers the full NIST ID.AM to DE.CM arc from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, with native AWS Well-Architected Review integration that cuts compliance remediation work. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or forensics; Cloudlytics prioritizes visibility and compliance posture over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security: Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring. built by Cloudlytics. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in multi-cloud support for aws, azure, and gcp. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security differentiates with Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning, Cloud resource discovery and configuration tracking. Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is developed by Cloudlytics. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Orca Security CSPM integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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