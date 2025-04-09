Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cloudlytics. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyscale Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security because its event analytics engine with machine learning actually surfaces configuration drift and anomalies you'd miss in static CSPM reports. The platform covers the full NIST ID.AM to DE.CM arc from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, with native AWS Well-Architected Review integration that cuts compliance remediation work. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or forensics; Cloudlytics prioritizes visibility and compliance posture over post-breach investigation.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud in parallel will benefit most from Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management because its graph-based visualization actually surfaces relationships between misconfigurations and IAM drift instead of just listing violations in isolation. The tool covers 500+ controls mapped to CIS and industry benchmarks, with continuous compliance tracking for ISO27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA. Skip this if you need deep API runtime detection or are heavily invested in a single cloud; Cyscale prioritizes asset inventory and configuration drift over behavioral anomalies, which is a deliberate focus on NIST ID and PR functions rather than Detection.
Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring
CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security vs Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security: Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring. built by Cloudlytics. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning..
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security differentiates with Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is developed by Cloudlytics. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Cyscale Limited. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Okta and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security and Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox