Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security: Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring. built by Cloudlytics. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning..

Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.