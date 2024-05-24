CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Cloudflare WAF vs Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention

A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features.

Cloud Web Application and API Protection
 Commercial
IPS with inline AI models to block zero-day exploits and C2 attacks in real time

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Cloudflare WAF
Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Cloud Web Application and API Protection
Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premises
Company Size Fit
Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Cloudflare, Inc.
Palo Alto Networks
Headquarters
San Francisco, California, United States
Santa Clara, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Threat Detection
DDOS
Zero Trust
Cloud Security
Web Security
Machine Learning
Rule Engine
Security Monitoring
WAF
AI Powered Security
C2
IDS
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Cloudflare WAF

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

User Reviews

Cloudflare WAF vs Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Cloudflare WAF and Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention for your cloud web application and api protection needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Cloudflare WAF vs Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention?

Which is the best: Cloudflare WAF vs Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention?

The choice between Cloudflare WAF vs Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention depends on your specific requirements. Cloudflare WAF is a commercial solution, while Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Cloudflare WAF vs Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention?

Cloudflare WAF is Commercial, Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Cloudflare WAF a good alternative to Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention?

Yes, Cloudflare WAF can be considered as an alternative to Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention for Cloud Web Application and API Protection needs. Both tools offer Cloud Web Application and API Protection capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Cloudflare WAF and Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Cloudflare WAF and Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

