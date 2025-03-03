Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..

Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.