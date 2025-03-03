Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudflare API Shield is a commercial api security tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with distributed APIs will get immediate value from Cloudflare API Shield because shadow API discovery removes the guesswork about what you're actually protecting. The platform's ML-driven endpoint detection finds undocumented APIs that manual inventory never catches, and OWASP Top 10 API coverage plus schema validation enforces a positive security model without requiring teams to maintain separate API gateway tooling. Not ideal for organizations still mapping their API surface or those needing deep integration with non-Cloudflare infrastructure; you'll get the most ROI when APIs already route through Cloudflare's network.
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
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Common questions about comparing Cloudflare API Shield vs Fastly API Security for your api security needs.
Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudflare API Shield differentiates with Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications. Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection.
Cloudflare API Shield is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudflare API Shield and Fastly API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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