Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.

TruffleHog Forager

Teams managing developer access and third-party integrations across multiple cloud providers should choose TruffleHog Forager for its ability to catch live credentials before attackers exploit them, not just flag suspicious strings in logs. The tool's verification engine and linking to AWS and GCP account IDs means you're catching active keys tied to real infrastructure within minutes of public exposure, addressing the critical gap between discovery and confirmation that most teams botch. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include leaked secrets as a primary attack vector, or if you need deep forensics and remediation guidance beyond the initial alert.