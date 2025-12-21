Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) is a commercial application security posture management tool by CloudDefense.AI. Eureka DevSecOps Platform is a free application security posture management tool by Eureka DevSecOps. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security)
Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can keep up will find CloudDefense.AI QINA worth the integration lift; its AI-guided remediation actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing in one deployment, which cuts tool sprawl for SMBs and mid-market shops without dedicated AppSec staff. Skip this if you need mature CSPM or cloud infrastructure scanning as your primary use case; QINA's strength is in application layer security, not cloud posture management.
Teams running mixed scanner stacks across multiple CI/CD pipelines will cut false positive noise and consolidation costs with Eureka DevSecOps Platform; its cross-scanner result correlation and BYOS model let you keep your existing tools while centralizing control. The platform's on-premises agent execution and scan data retention mean results never leave your environment, a critical advantage for regulated industries or teams with strict data governance policies. Skip this if you need DAST or SCA as managed services rather than orchestrated tools, since Eureka assumes you already own or want to own your scanners.
DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
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Common questions about comparing CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) vs Eureka DevSecOps Platform for your application security posture management needs.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security): DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing. built by CloudDefense.AI. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Eureka DevSecOps Platform: Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners. built by Eureka DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA). Eureka DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) is developed by CloudDefense.AI. Eureka DevSecOps Platform is developed by Eureka DevSecOps. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) and Eureka DevSecOps Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) is Commercial while Eureka DevSecOps Platform is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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