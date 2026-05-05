ClearDATA: Managed cloud security, compliance, and CSPM platform for healthcare orgs. built by ClearDATA. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), HIPAA, HITRUST, NIST, GDPR, and ISO compliance automation, 24/7 threat intelligence and monitoring..

Kivera Cloud Agility: Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage. built by Kivera. Core capabilities include 100% coverage of cloud services at the service, feature, and parameter level, Enforcement of cloud security controls across all cloud services, Zero-lag support for newly released cloud services and features on release day..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.