Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. Vulneri ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from their current ASM tool will find real value in Vulneri ASM's exploitability validation, which actually confirms which discovered assets pose immediate risk rather than just flagging everything. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructure while automating ownership assignment to cut response friction. This is not the pick for organizations needing mature vendor support or a lengthy implementation runway; Vulneri is a seven-person shop based in Brazil, so you're buying technical strength and speed over hand-holding.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
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Common questions about comparing Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management vs Vulneri ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification. Vulneri ASM differentiates with Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. Vulneri ASM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management and Vulneri ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration, Third Party Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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