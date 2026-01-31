Enterprise and mid-market teams managing industrial control systems or healthcare devices will get the most from Claroty xDome Secure Access because it treats CPS asset discovery and exposure mapping as a prerequisite to access control, not an afterthought. The platform covers ID.AM and PR.AA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get genuine asset inventory before you lock down who touches what, and the hybrid deployment model handles both air-gapped and connected environments without requiring full network redesigns. Skip this if your priority is detection speed over access prevention; xDome's strength is keeping unauthorized users off the network entirely, not catching them after they're in. Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with Zero Trust network access will value Pomerium Pomerium Zero's clientless architecture, which eliminates the endpoint agent burden that slows adoption in distributed workforces. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA (Identity Management) and supports just-in-time access provisioning with time-bound controls, meaning you're not managing standing privileges at scale. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and response; Pomerium prioritizes access control and continuous monitoring over threat hunting, and you'll need a separate EDR layer for that story.