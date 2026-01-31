Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Claroty xDome Secure Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Claroty. Pomerium Pomerium Zero is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Pomerium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing industrial control systems or healthcare devices will get the most from Claroty xDome Secure Access because it treats CPS asset discovery and exposure mapping as a prerequisite to access control, not an afterthought. The platform covers ID.AM and PR.AA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get genuine asset inventory before you lock down who touches what, and the hybrid deployment model handles both air-gapped and connected environments without requiring full network redesigns. Skip this if your priority is detection speed over access prevention; xDome's strength is keeping unauthorized users off the network entirely, not catching them after they're in. Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with Zero Trust network access will value Pomerium Pomerium Zero's clientless architecture, which eliminates the endpoint agent burden that slows adoption in distributed workforces. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA (Identity Management) and supports just-in-time access provisioning with time-bound controls, meaning you're not managing standing privileges at scale. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and response; Pomerium prioritizes access control and continuous monitoring over threat hunting, and you'll need a separate EDR layer for that story.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing industrial control systems or healthcare devices will get the most from Claroty xDome Secure Access because it treats CPS asset discovery and exposure mapping as a prerequisite to access control, not an afterthought. The platform covers ID.AM and PR.AA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get genuine asset inventory before you lock down who touches what, and the hybrid deployment model handles both air-gapped and connected environments without requiring full network redesigns. Skip this if your priority is detection speed over access prevention; xDome's strength is keeping unauthorized users off the network entirely, not catching them after they're in.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with Zero Trust network access will value Pomerium Pomerium Zero's clientless architecture, which eliminates the endpoint agent burden that slows adoption in distributed workforces. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA (Identity Management) and supports just-in-time access provisioning with time-bound controls, meaning you're not managing standing privileges at scale. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and response; Pomerium prioritizes access control and continuous monitoring over threat hunting, and you'll need a separate EDR layer for that story.
Secure remote access solution for cyber-physical systems (CPS)
Clientless secure remote access platform with Zero Trust architecture
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Common questions about comparing Claroty xDome Secure Access vs Pomerium Pomerium Zero for your zero trust network access needs.
Claroty xDome Secure Access: Secure remote access solution for cyber-physical systems (CPS). built by Claroty. Core capabilities include Secure remote access to cyber-physical systems, Asset inventory and discovery, Exposure management..
Pomerium Pomerium Zero: Clientless secure remote access platform with Zero Trust architecture. built by Pomerium. Core capabilities include Clientless remote access, Just-in-time access provisioning, Time-bound access controls..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Claroty xDome Secure Access differentiates with Secure remote access to cyber-physical systems, Asset inventory and discovery, Exposure management. Pomerium Pomerium Zero differentiates with Clientless remote access, Just-in-time access provisioning, Time-bound access controls.
Claroty xDome Secure Access is developed by Claroty. Pomerium Pomerium Zero is developed by Pomerium. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Claroty xDome Secure Access and Pomerium Pomerium Zero serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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