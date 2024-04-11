Clairvoyance

API security teams debugging GraphQL endpoints or auditing third-party GraphQL services should reach for Clairvoyance first; it extracts schema from disabled introspection queries that competing tools treat as blocked, giving you visibility into attack surface competitors miss. The 1,276 GitHub stars signal real adoption by engineers actually solving this problem, not marketing momentum. Skip this if your GraphQL footprint is minimal or you're looking for a full API gateway; Clairvoyance does one thing precisely and doesn't attempt runtime protection or token validation.