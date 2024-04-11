Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clairvoyance is a free api security tool. Shapeshifter is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
API security teams debugging GraphQL endpoints or auditing third-party GraphQL services should reach for Clairvoyance first; it extracts schema from disabled introspection queries that competing tools treat as blocked, giving you visibility into attack surface competitors miss. The 1,276 GitHub stars signal real adoption by engineers actually solving this problem, not marketing momentum. Skip this if your GraphQL footprint is minimal or you're looking for a full API gateway; Clairvoyance does one thing precisely and doesn't attempt runtime protection or token validation.
GraphQL API teams building or securing schema-heavy applications should start with Shapeshifter; it's free and purpose-built to find injection flaws and authorization bypasses that generic API scanners routinely miss. The tool has 124 GitHub stars and active maintenance, indicating real adoption among developers who test their own APIs before security touches them. Skip this if you need a commercial support contract or scanning that covers REST and SOAP simultaneously; Shapeshifter is GraphQL-focused and community-supported.
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled
A GraphQL security testing tool
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Common questions about comparing Clairvoyance vs Shapeshifter for your api security needs.
Clairvoyance: Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled..
Shapeshifter: A GraphQL security testing tool..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clairvoyance is open-source with 1,276 GitHub stars. Shapeshifter is open-source with 124 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clairvoyance and Shapeshifter serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Graphql. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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