Cisco Identity Intelligence

Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in identity alerts will find value in Cisco Identity Intelligence's AI filtering, which cuts noise by correlating user behavior across sessions and access patterns instead of flagging every anomaly separately. The tool maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it prioritizes detection and analysis over response automation; you get visibility into risky privilege escalations and account takeover attempts, but incident mitigation still relies on manual session termination or user quarantine. Skip this if your team lacks the bandwidth to act on findings or if you need tight integration with your existing IAM platform; Cisco's strength is bolting onto what you have, not replacing it.