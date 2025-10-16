Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cisco Identity Intelligence is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Cisco. Duo Identity Security Posture Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in identity alerts will find value in Cisco Identity Intelligence's AI filtering, which cuts noise by correlating user behavior across sessions and access patterns instead of flagging every anomaly separately. The tool maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it prioritizes detection and analysis over response automation; you get visibility into risky privilege escalations and account takeover attempts, but incident mitigation still relies on manual session termination or user quarantine. Skip this if your team lacks the bandwidth to act on findings or if you need tight integration with your existing IAM platform; Cisco's strength is bolting onto what you have, not replacing it.
Duo Identity Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in identity sprawl need Duo Identity Security Posture Management to stop treating MFA adoption and dormant accounts as separate problems; this tool ties authentication posture directly to risk scoring so you actually know which gaps matter. The Identity Security Posture Score combines MFA usage, passwordless progress, shared authenticator detection, and unusual device enrollment into one metric you can track month-over-month. Skip this if your identity stack is still primarily on-premises or if you need deep integration with legacy directory services; Duo's strength is visibility across cloud-native identity layers, not retrofitting legacy auth infrastructure.
AI-powered identity visibility and threat detection solution
Identity Security Posture Management tool for visibility and risk assessment
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cisco Identity Intelligence vs Duo Identity Security Posture Management for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Cisco Identity Intelligence: AI-powered identity visibility and threat detection solution. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include Identity activity visibility and monitoring, AI-powered identity threat detection, Vulnerable account identification..
Duo Identity Security Posture Management: Identity Security Posture Management tool for visibility and risk assessment. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include Identity Security Posture Score, Authentication factor strength tracking, Passwordless adoption monitoring..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cisco Identity Intelligence differentiates with Identity activity visibility and monitoring, AI-powered identity threat detection, Vulnerable account identification. Duo Identity Security Posture Management differentiates with Identity Security Posture Score, Authentication factor strength tracking, Passwordless adoption monitoring.
Cisco Identity Intelligence is developed by Cisco. Duo Identity Security Posture Management is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cisco Identity Intelligence and Duo Identity Security Posture Management serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox