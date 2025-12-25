Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Duo Identity Security Posture Management: Identity Security Posture Management tool for visibility and risk assessment. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include Identity Security Posture Score, Authentication factor strength tracking, Passwordless adoption monitoring..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.