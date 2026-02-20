Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..

Hush: Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms. built by Hush. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and removal, Continuous monitoring of exposed data, Multi-individual account coverage under a single account..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.