Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..

HoundDog.ai Privacy Code Scanner: Source code scanner for PII detection, GDPR data mapping, and RoPA/PIA automation. built by HoundDog.ai. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for PII and sensitive data detection, Automated GDPR data flow mapping across logs, APIs, SDKs, and AI integrations, Auto-generation of Records of Processing Activities (RoPA)..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.